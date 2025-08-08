Ground Broken for Expansion of UHWI

Expansion of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) is moving ahead, following yesterday’s (August 7) breaking of ground for a new state-of-the-art medical tower.

The tower is the first structure to be designed for time-sensitive emergencies in cardiology and neuroscience, like heart attack and stroke, to improve efficiency in clinical assessment, diagnostics, and minimally invasive treatment during the limited time window (four hours), under the same roof.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, who led the ground-breaking, said the UHWI must be in a position to train more doctors and nurses, and because “this is the place to provide the leadership, there is a lot of expectation”.

“Improvement cannot survive if this institution does not perform true to its mandate to provide the support out there. This is where the heart of the research in medicine takes place. This is where most of the experts are concentrated. This is where most of the teaching has to take place, both in practical and in theory. This is where the personnel, the labs and the other critical equipment are,” the Minister noted.

Dr. Tufton emphasised that modernising the institution is a priority of the Administration.

“This started some time ago, but it had to fit within that wider 10-year strategic plan, which this Government unveiled back in 2018, which looked at the overhauling of our health infrastructure.

The decision was primarily and fundamentally based on the need for this institution to provide a greater level of service going forward. Now the rest of the plan is in the making.” the Minister said.

The new six-storey tower will house a pharmacy, diagnostic and radiology units, minor operating theatres, neonatal intensive care and special care nursery, wards and administrative offices, among others.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Eastern, Hon. Fayval Williams, welcomed the development.

She noted that it represents real advancement in the modernisation of healthcare facilities to deliver effective, compassionate, and inclusive care to Jamaicans.