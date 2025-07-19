Ground Broken For Chantilly Gardens Housing Development

Ground was broken on Friday (July 18) for the Chantilly Gardens housing development, in Westmoreland.

The initiative is a partnership between the National Housing Trust (NHT) and Grange Solutions Limited under the NHT’s Guaranteed Purchase Programme.

In his remarks, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness said the development, marks another milestone in the Government’s mission to ensure that every Jamaican has access to secure quality housing.

The first phase of the development will deliver 120 modern housing units featuring both one-bedroom and two-bedroom solutions.

“Each of these 750 square foot homes will feature the durability and the functionality we expect in the 21st century [including] reinforced concrete walls and ceramic floor tiles, glazed windows, indoor plumbing, and external laundry,” Dr. Holness said.

The project will also include infrastructure such as paved roads with sidewalks and curbs, potable water supply with fire hydrants, storm water drainage, electrical distribution, sewage treatment, and reserved green spaces.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Holness said since 2016, the NHT has been transforming the housing landscape in Jamaica, noting that “over the past nine years, the NHT has created more than 67,000 mortgages, started over 31,000 housing solutions, and completed more than 21,000 homes.”

“The trust has [also] invested more than $343 billion in expanding housing access and improving living conditions across the island,” he stated.

For his part, Chairman of the NHT, Linval Freeman, described Chantilly Gardens as a vital project aligned with the Trust’s mandate and praised the collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“Chantilly Gardens is an excellent example of how partnerships can fast-track housing delivery for Jamaicans,” Mr. Freeman said.