Ground Broken for $26 Billion Pedro Plains Irrigation Expansion Project

Ground was broken on Friday (July 11) for the $26 billion Pedro Plains Irrigation Expansion Project, which will bring water to thousands of farmers across the southern end of St. Elizabeth.

The project, which represents a major investment in national food security and economic growth, will draw from the Black River surface flow to expand irrigation access and boost agricultural production in the “breadbasket parish.”

“This project will bring 4,000 hectares of some of Jamaica’s most fertile land under irrigation [and] will benefit up to 6,000 farmers and households. That’s about 9,884 acres, almost 10,000 acres,” said Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in his address at the groundbreaking ceremony.

He noted that Jamaica has some 270,000 hectares of cultivatable land, about 90,000 hectares of which can be irrigated. The National Irrigation Commission currently irrigates about 45,000 hectares.

Dr. Holness said that the project will include “building the largest solar plant attached to any agricultural production facility in Jamaica, almost nine megawatts of electricity, which will reduce energy costs.”

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, said that the Pedro Plains Irrigation Expansion Project has been designated a national development priority.

“Cabinet has approved it, allowing us to treat directly with contractors, so that we can build quickly,” he pointed out.

He said that the irrigation system will cover areas from Mountainside, Barbary Hall, Greenfield, Claremont Park, Flagaman, Southfield among other areas in St. Elizabeth.

“At minimum, we will increase [agricultural] production by 35 per cent,” Minister Green said.

“The project will also include agro-processing facilities and cold storage so that as we produce more, we can store and sell,” he pointed out.

The Pedro Plains Irrigation Expansion Project is expected to boost agricultural production and climate resilience in Jamaica’s food belt, as well as improve the livelihoods of thousands of small and large-scale farmers.