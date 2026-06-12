Ground Broken for $147.8M Santa Cruz Bypass Water Project

Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda, on Thursday (June 11), officially broke ground for the $147.8-million Santa Cruz Bypass Main Replacement Project in St. Elizabeth.

The initiative, being carried out by the National Water Commission (NWC), will replace a deteriorating three-inch cast-iron pipeline that has served the community for more than 50 years.

The scope of works includes the installation of approximately three kilometres of new 150mm (six-inch) distribution pipeline, along with the interconnection of existing customer service lines to the upgraded main.

In addition, the project will involve about one kilometre of road reinstatement, extending from the intersection of Main Street and Wanstead Road to the intersection of Main Street and Sydney Pagon Drive.

Upon completion, approximately 1,200 residents across some 300 households will gain access to a more reliable and consistent supply of potable water.

The beneficiaries include residents and businesses along the Santa Cruz Bypass, together with adjoining communities such as New River, Brighton, Friendship Street, Doctor Rock, and their environs.

In his address, Mr. Samuda emphasised that the investment reflects the Government’s commitment to tackling long-standing deficiencies in Jamaica’s water infrastructure.

“We’re spending just under $150 million on your water supply, and we are now at the point of implementation. I want to assure you that the contractors will ensure that you have a Merry Christmas in the area when the project is indeed completed. So I look forward to joining you in November as we turn on the pipes in Santa Cruz,” he stated.

The Minister noted that while water infrastructure requires ongoing maintenance and scheduled replacement cycles, historical fiscal constraints had limited the level of investment needed to sustain such a programme.

According to Mr. Samuda, the Administration is actively working to change that reality, noting that modern utility management practices will ensure preparations for pipeline replacement begin well before the infrastructure reaches the end of its service life.

“We (Government) are happy that this year we will be investing some $15 billion across various projects in the water sector across Jamaica. So we have moved by a multiple of 15 in terms of the size of investment that we’re now able to make on an annual basis… and that is something that this Government is indeed proud of,” he outlined.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Black River and Chairman of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Councillor Richard Solomon, highlighted the parish’s strong reputation as a hub for agriculture, commerce, and entrepreneurship.

He noted that this makes reliable infrastructure essential to sustaining continued growth and enhancing the quality of life for residents across the parish.

Councillor Solomon emphasised that the project extends beyond the simple replacement of a water main.

He described it as a strategic investment aimed at strengthening the parish’s water distribution network, improving service reliability, and reducing disruptions for customers.

“On behalf of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation and the citizens we represent, I thank the Minister for this initiative, and the National Water Commission, and all partners involved in this important project. We look forward to its [successful] completion, and the many benefits it will bring to Santa Cruz and surrounding communities,” Councillor Solomon said.