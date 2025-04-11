Ground Breaking for Caymanas Special Economic Zone in June

Ground is expected to be broken for the Caymanas Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in St. Catherine in another two months.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the disclosure while delivering the keynote address during the opening ceremony of Outsource2Jamaica on Thursday (April 10) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

“We have now completed the engineering designs. The tender process for the first phase of the land preparation is finalised and all required approvals are in place. So, I would say that in another two months, we should be able to break ground on the site,” he said.

He said the Government is laying the foundation for transformational growth through the establishment of the 700-acre zone.

He noted that the site, which is located near the Port of Kingston and key highways, is being prepared to mitigate climate change risks such as flooding and will be equipped with modern infrastructure and utilities.

A direct link from the site to the port will be created.

“This is going to create, within itself, a true near-port special economic zone. There is, in fact, a pre-existing rail line, which we intend to rehabilitate and so, whatever activities, like manufacturing, assembly, whatever is done within this special economic zone, will have direct access to the port of Kingston,” Dr. Holness informed.

He said that when completed, it will probably be the most sought-after near-port service facility in the region.

Dr. Holness pointed out that the port expansion is a stepping stone towards logistics-led infrastructure and industrial development in the region.

“It is about positioning Jamaica as a regional hub for warehousing, distribution, e-commerce, e-commerce fulfilment, contract manufacturing, and supply chain analytics,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness said there has never been a better time to invest in Jamaica.

“We are ready to deliver excellence in global services; we are ready to host your investments, we are ready to provide world-class talent, advanced infrastructure, and you have a Government that is responsive to your needs,” he shared.