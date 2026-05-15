Green Paper on National Livestock Policy to Be Tabled In Parliament By End of September

The Green Paper on the National Livestock Policy is expected to be tabled in Parliament by the end of the second quarter of this financial year.

This was announced by Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, during his 2026/2027 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 13).

The policy, which is in its final stages of development, is aimed at strengthening the livestock sector to reduce the country’s import dependency and stabilise the domestic protein supply.

“That National Livestock Policy will modernise breeding and genetic improvement systems. We’ll strengthen animal health, veterinary services and biosecurity [and] improve feed security and local feed production. We’ll promote climate resilient livestock housing and management practices; [and] enhance food safety, traceability and quality standards,” Minister Green outlined.

The Minister also announced that the Ministry has acquired $70 million in equipment and is collaborating with the Veterinary Services Department (VSD) to revilatise the genetic bank at the Bodles Research Station.

This investment will allow for more artificial inseminations and embryo transfers to bolster the country’s dairy sector.

Additionally, the Jamaica Dairy Development Board (JDDB) will be commencing phase two of its National Livestock Genetic Improvement and Breeding Technology Programme, which will include the importing of high-quality animals.

“In fact, we have earmarked to import this financial year 200 high-yield animals from the United States. While we do that, we have already purchased 400 heifers from Serge [Island Dairies] and we’re going to be distributing those to farmers across the country to strengthen dairy production,” Mr. Green said, outlining other methods to bolster the sector.

As for the expansion of the small ruminant industry, Minister Green said the focus will be on genetics, nutrition and veterinary care.

He said the Ministry is working on building fodder banks, distributing goats and goat houses, and strengthening livestock training.

“One of the things that we have focused on is the rapid multiplication to expand our small ruminant herd. Last year we brought in 255 goats [and] we did 152 artificial inseminations. This year we’re targeting to bring in 1,000 goats to help expand our small ruminant sector,” Minister Green said.