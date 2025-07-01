Green Hydrogen Project Launched

Jamaica’s drive to expand clean energy generation is poised for a major boost with the launch of a regional initiative that will advance the development of a national green hydrogen strategy and roadmap.

Green hydrogen is produced using electricity from renewable sources such as solar or wind, resulting in little to no greenhouse gas emissions – making it a truly clean energy carrier.

The ‘Advancing a Regional Approach Towards the Green Hydrogen Economy in Latin America and the Caribbean’ Project is being implemented by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

It aims to create an enabling environment to foster the development of the regional green hydrogen economy and build the capacity of participating countries to attract investment, develop policies and implement strategic projects.

The project acknowledges green hydrogen’s potential to decarbonise key sectors and advance sustainable development across the region.

It has been welcomed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with Responsibility for Water, Environment, Climate Change, and the Blue and Green Economies, Hon. Matthew Samuda, who described its implementation as a national milestone.

In his remarks during the project launch and workshop at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday (July 1), Mr. Samuda pointed out that as a small island developing state, facing mounting climate threats, it is imperative that Jamaica explore innovative climate solutions that are practical and transformative.

“This project responds to that need by helping us understand the potential for green hydrogen technology, map out a national green hydrogen strategy, and identify how Jamaica can benefit economically, environmentally, and socially from its future deployment,” he said.

Mr. Samuda emphasised that green hydrogen represents one of the most promising emerging technologies driving the global shift towards low-carbon economies.

The Minister further explained that green hydrogen is clean, versatile, and capable of decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors such as transport, manufacturing, and shipping.

“For Jamaica, the benefits could be significant – reducing greenhouse gases while supporting our NDCs (nationally determined contributions); creating high-value green jobs, especially in research, logistics, and new industrial sectors; opening new market opportunities in clean fuel and, of course, export-oriented innovation; and, most importantly, strengthening our energy transition in a way that supports economic growth and climate resilience,” he outlined.

Mr. Samuda noted that the project also aligns with Jamaica’s national research agenda, as it fosters applied research and knowledge generation on green hydrogen and sustainable technologies.

“It is about creating the tools and framework that allow us to lead, not just respond, in a rapidly changing global energy landscape. Jamaica’s involvement in this regional initiative places us at the table with countries like Trinidad and Tobago, Chile [and] Uruguay, demonstrating our commitment to regional cooperation and clean technology leadership,” he said.

The Minister added that Tuesday’s green hydrogen workshop marks the beginning of a participatory, evidence-based process that will shape a strategy tailored to Jamaica’s context and aligned with the nation’s development priorities and climate goals.

In his remarks, Jamaica’s first Special Envoy for Climate Change, Environment, Ocean, and the Blue Economy, Ambassador Professor Dale Webber, emphasised the project’s importance in the Jamaican and Caribbean landscape.

He noted that green hydrogen could chart a new course for the country, unlocking a range of transformative opportunities within the energy sector.

Head of the UNEP Caribbean Sub-regional office, Vincent Sweeney, highlighted green hydrogen’s potential to play a strategic role in Jamaica’s evolving energy mix and, by extension, advancing national climate action.

“Green hydrogen is not only key to decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors, but generally it can also accelerate the decarbonisation of existing hydrogen production, from fossil fuels and facilitating energy transitions [to] achieving near-zero greenhouse gas emission reductions,” he said

To achieve this, Mr. Sweeney emphasised that stakeholders must identify favourable public policies and invest in the necessary infrastructure.

“[It is] critical to support pioneers in the sector by facilitating the transition to green hydrogen and replacing current consumption of what they call grey hydrogen, which is hydrogen produced from natural gas or methane, which still dominates across the globe,” he stated.

Mr. Sweeney further noted the importance of advancing research into sustainable alternatives for critical materials, with the aim of reducing reliance on scarce and costly resources tied to green hydrogen technologies.

“Our work is intended to enhance national-level upstream efforts, improve regional networking and knowledge building, and provide expertise to enable countries like Jamaica to make the right decisions. We hope that the Green Hydrogen Economy Initiative will contribute in meaningful ways to Jamaica’s priority to accelerate its Just Energy Transition (JET),” he added.

JET refers to a shift towards a low-carbon economy that prioritises fairness and equity, ensuring that the costs and benefits are distributed justly, particularly for workers and communities heavily reliant on fossil fuels.

The green hydrogen project encompasses seven participating nations – Jamaica, El Salvador, and Honduras in Group A, and Chile, Uruguay, Trinidad and Tobago, and Bolivia in Group B – reflecting a regionally coordinated approach to clean energy advancement.

Group A countries are still in the discussion phase for green hydrogen and do not yet have policies or a strategic framework for its adoption as an energy source.

Nations in Group B have already embarked on their green hydrogen journey –some by establishing policy frameworks, others by initiating hydrogen production.