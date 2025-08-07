Green Acres Citizens Association Welcomes Opening of Police Station

The Green Acres Citizens Association in St. Catherine has welcomed the opening of the new Police Station, noting that it is an opportunity to work closely with the personnel to build relations among communities.

According to President, Dr. Vanessa White-Barrow, the facility is strategically located to serve the communities of Green Acres, Kitson Town, Guanaboa Vale, Fairview Park, Ebony Vale, and Job Lane.

“The initiatives that have been put in place on the premises, they have a lot of promise. We are grateful for that and based on what we have heard from the engineers as well and the contractors, we are really happy that finally there is a drain plan that will facilitate not just this building but also the wider community,” she said, while speaking with the media at the recent opening of the station.

The station is now fully operational, with a capacity for 25 police personnel.

For Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Karina Powell-Hood, the facility is more than just a building.

“It is a cornerstone in our mission to strengthen trust, enhance safety, and improve service delivery in this part of Saint Catherine. It supports our strategy of proximity policing because being closer to the people we serve allows us to build stronger partnerships, respond faster, and deliver better services,” she said.

Mrs. Powell-Hood pointed out that three clear benefits are expected from the investment – faster response times to incidents within the environs, improved access to police services for residents, and a more consistent and visible police presence that supports crime prevention and crime reduction efforts across the space.

“I am confident that the leadership of the St. Catherine North Division will deliver on these expectations,” she said.

For his part, Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott, said the investment to protect the residents is a “symbol of shared commitment to fostering trust between law enforcement and the community that they serve”.

“For all the residents, the police station will serve as a beacon of service, protection, and community partnership for years to come,” the Mayor said.