Grassroots Businesses Generate Over $100 Million In Sales with Support from SDC

Grassroots entrepreneurs supported by the Social Development Commission (SDC) Local Economic Development Support Programme (LEDSP) have generated more than $100 million in sales over the past five years.

This was disclosed by Director, Local Economic Development at the SDC, Avril Ranger, during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, at the agency’s Television Department in Kingston.

“We have put on, over last five years, over 400 activities and that would have garnered sales in excess of $100 million for our local economic initiatives (LEIs),” said Ms. Ranger.

She explained that the sales figures are a direct result of sustained business development support, training and market access provided by the SDC through the LEDSP.

“The SDC has a whole slew of activities that we produce called Economic Villages and also we participate in quite a number of business opportunity events which provide a platform for our LEIs to market, promote from sales, network amongst themselves as well as giving them a platform for them to get feedback from participants on how they can improve their products,” said Ms. Ranger.

She pointed out that the Economic Villages are market hubs that can host repeated activities that allow LEIs to sell and promote their goods on a continuous basis.

“It doesn’t have to be a town centre but a hub that has consistent traffic, people who will stop by, engage with, spend their money and pretty much have our LEIs earning a livelihood on a consistent basis,” Ms. Ranger explained.

Ms. Ranger further informed that the Economic Village initiative evolved out of a need to go beyond one-day business fairs.

She pointed out that each Economic Village reflects the unique character of its parish, adding that the SDC provides full logistical support to participating LEIs, including tents, tables, chairs, tablecloths, among other things.

“So far, we have seven established, with two more to be established in this financial year,” said Ms. Ranger.

“So, by the end of financial year 2025/2026, we will have nine active Economic Villages across the island. The parishes that will have an Economic Village are St. Catherine, Portland, St. Mary, St Ann, Trelawny, St. James, Manchester, St. Elizabeth and St. Thomas,” she added.

Ms. Ranger further noted that the SDC has assisted LEIs in developing project proposals for grants.

“We have done over 165, with over 25 receiving funding from external partners to include Digicel, Food For the Poor, among others,” she said.