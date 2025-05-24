Grants Pen Residents, Police Work Together to Beautify Community

In the spirit of unity, residents of Grants Pen and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) came together on Labour Day, Friday, May 23 to work on projects to beautify the community.

Activities included repainting the exterior and interior walls of the Grants Pen Police Station, painting the grid in the vicinity of the station, and cleaning and landscaping of the peace garden, which is a critical symbol of partnership and cooperation.

Speaking with JIS News at the police station, Justice Minister and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew North Eastern, Hon. Delroy Chuck, said the Labour Day activity is a positive step forward in building stronger police-citizen relations.

He said he was pleased to see activities taking place in other sections of the constituency, which included general painting and cleaning of community spaces in Castle Heights, Jacks Hill, Gibraltar Lane, Sandy Park, Little Barbican, and other areas.

“I am happy to see the significant turnout of the young and old, who just want to clean up their community. The spirit in Northeast St. Andrew, especially in the Barbican, Sandy Park, Liguanea and Grants Pen Area, is really heart-warming for me,” he told JIS News.

Commanding Officer of the Grants Pen Police Station, Inspector Levan Gordon, said the continued partnership between law-enforcement officers and community members is essential in promoting mutual understanding, respect and trust to ensure peace and harmony in the community.

“Labour Day has always been a symbol of partnership for the community and the police. This died down for a while; however, I have seen where it has gained traction and is back to where it should be, with the residents partnering with the police and conducting this clean-up exercise and other activities surrounding the police station,” he said.

“We will not break the partnership. People will have disagreements and we accept that and listen to their cries and explain the situation; we do not separate ourselves; we are not enemies,” he said, noting that if an operation is carried out and there is a disagreement, the police will continue to partner with the community to resolve the issue.

Councillor for the Barbican Division, Joy Cottrell, told JIS News that she is pleased to see the coming together of the police and residents.

Grants Pen community member of 37 years, Cadisha Fogo, said the day has been productive in bringing all parties together and building harmony and peace.

“The community and the police have come together and are working. I am not saying there are not any issues… but today, the people have come out and they are working with the police, so the day has been productive.

“I have lived here all my life. Grants Pen is where it is supposed to be now from where it was 10 and 20 years ago. Everybody is doing what they are supposed to do; the community members, and the police,” she said.