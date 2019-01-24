Grange Welcomes Tourism Ministry’s Support Towards Development of Jamaica Music Museum

Story Highlights Kingston 23 January 2019 – The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has welcomed the announcement of the Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Edmund Bartlett, that his Ministry is providing J$25 million towards the further development of the Jamaica Music Museum, also referred to as the Reggae Museum.

The Jamaica Music Museum, which was launched by Minister Grange and brought into operation in 2009, is a division of the Institute of Jamaica — an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Minister Grange said the support of the Ministry of Tourism will fast track the development of the Jamaica Music Museum which is “now housed in the corridors of the Institute of Jamaica”.

Minister Grange said:

“The inscription of the Reggae Music of Jamaica to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list makes it even more urgent for us to intensify our work on the Jamaica Music Museum as a major resource in promoting and preserving our music, and this support from Minister Bartlett will go a far way in helping us to establish, in a short period of time, a museum befitting Reggae’s global status. This is a great example of Ministers, Ministries and Agencies working together for the benefit of the people of Jamaica. It goes to show that when you put us [Minister Bartlett and I] together, nobody can beat us.”

Minister Bartlett said support for the further development of the Jamaica Music Museum will be provided through the Tourism Enhancement Fund. He said the sum of J$25 million has been set aside for the further “scoping, design and the development of the concept of a physical museum… then you give us the budget for what is required for the rest of it.”

Minister Bartlett explained that the investment in the Jamaica Music Museum is part of a broader strategy to develop the Reggae product. The strategy includes investment in the development of trails to sites that are significant in the history of the music and the use of Reggae in a new advertising campaign for the Jamaica Tourist Board.

Ministers Grange and Bartlett were speaking at the launch of Reggae Month 2019 on Sunday.

Reggae Month, celebrated annually in February, is being organised jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and the Ministry of Tourism.