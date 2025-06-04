Grange Pen Fish Sanctuary to Become Operational in July

The Grange Pen Fish Sanctuary in Lilliput, St. James, will become operational by July of 2025.

By then, 20 buoys will be installed to clearly mark the sanctuary and protect the reef from boat anchors, encouraging responsible use of the area.

Resulting from a public-private collaboration between the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) and Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, the sanctuary will protect 3.3 million square metres of critical reef habitat.

In a statement from the NFA, the Authority’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Gavin Bellamy, said “this partnership represents a transformative approach to marine conservation”.

“We’re already observing that in marine protected areas, there are promising signs of recovery, with increased biomass by over 2,000 per cent, leading to larger catches for fishers, a direct benefit of a sanctuary’s spillover effect. The protection of our reefs and seabed will create lasting positive impacts for this community, Jamaica, and the wider Caribbean region,” he said.

“Through this collaboration with local fishers and Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, we’re achieving the dual goals of safeguarding marine ecosystems while strengthening the economic future of fishing communities that rely on these precious resources,” he added.

Under the partnership, fisherfolk also completed specialised training and have now been officially gazetted as fisheries inspectors, who will operate under the framework of the Jamaica’s Fisheries Act (2018).

Meanwhile, Director of Nature at Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, Victor Galvan, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to sustainable marine management.

“We are proud to work side-by-side with Jamaican fishers, communities, and authorities on this important step forward. Our goal is simple; to help protect the beautiful coastline we all rely on, while supporting those who live and work closest to it. Jamaica is not just a place we operate in; it’s a place we care deeply about,” Mr. Galvan said.

In addition to the sanctuary, there are also coral nurseries growing on the same reef and a marine laboratory located inside Iberostar Rose Hall Beach complex.

This area allows scientists and trained staff to work together to help rebuild damaged reef systems.