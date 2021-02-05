Grange: discussions on reopening wider entertainment sector continues

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has hailed the finalisation of arrangements for the safe re-opening of sport in Jamaica.

Minister Grange said the protocols were agreed in discussions involving herself; the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, the Honourable Desmond McKenzie; the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr the Honourable Christopher Tufton; and the technical teams of the three ministries and later finalised by the Cabinet.

“All three Ministries worked diligently on developing the arrangements for the resumption of sports and we continue to work on protocols for the safe reopening of the wider entertainment sector,” said Minister Grange.

According to Minister Grange, “we will closely observe how well the protocols for sports are working and will make changes where necessary.”

The Minister said “now that we have reopened sports for training, time trials and such types of events without spectators, we are in a position to expedite the arrangements for the safe resumption of the wider entertainment sector with the input of industry stakeholders.”

In the meantime, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport continues to provide special grants to the most vulnerable members of the culture and entertainment sector who have been unable to earn as a result of the necessary measures implemented to fight the spread of covid-19.

Recipients of the special grants will have to be registered on the e-Registry (entertainment registry) and must not have already received payments under the CARE programme.

Culture and entertainment practitioners may sign up to the e-Registry at

https://www.mcges.gov.jm/eregistry/registration.

Minister Grange said:

“I encourage our culture and entertainment practitioners to ensure that they are registered on the e-Registry to access the special grants which are to assist in alleviating the hardships that they have endured in this very tough year.”