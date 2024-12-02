Graduates of MBCC Encouraged To Continue On Path of Excellence

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, has encouraged graduates of the Montego Bay Community College (MBCC) in St. James to continue on the path of excellence, despite challenges they may encounter.

Addressing the college’s graduation ceremony recently at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in the parish, Dr. Troupe told the graduates that this chapter does not end here.

“You are going to continue your trajectory of excellence. Excellence is within your reach. Excellence is doing the common things uncommonly well,” she said.

“You have distinguished yourselves from the ordinary man. But this is not the end, because you have to now continue to embrace excellence, embrace technology and carry on with lifelong learning. So, you’re not going to stop here today; you’re going to continue, because education is that weapon that will break the cycle of poverty,” Dr. Troupe added.

She encouraged the graduates to continue improving on their qualifications, as it will give them an advantage.

“You are going to have opportunities come to you now because you have educated yourselves; you must get prepared. So, this is just one rung of the ladder. You’re going to go and complete the bachelor’s and you’re going to go and complete the master’s, because you need to have an advantage,” she said.

For his part, Principal of MBCC, Dr. Darien Henry, argued that the graduation was not just a celebration of the students’ achievements, but a testament of their courage, resilience and their unyielding commitment to excellence.

“It is what I refer to as a symphony of their hard work and a dedication of those who have walked this path with you, guiding and inspiring to reach beyond what seemed to be impossible. In our quest for institutional excellence, we have embraced the bold mission of transforming our institution to meet the demands of this ever-evolving global landscape,” Dr. Henry said.

“In a world that is shaped by these rapid technological advancements and these profound shifts, MBCC, your college of the future, remains steadfast in its commitment to preparing all of you, not just with knowledge and skills, but with adaptability and a forward-thinking mindset to excel in both times of challenge and opportunity,” he added.

Some 216 students graduated from the institution.