GPE Launches Largest Renewable Energy Tender

The Generation Procurement Entity (GPE) has launched the largest renewable energy tender ever undertaken in the Caribbean, comprising 300 Megawatt (MW) of renewables paired with 150 MW of battery storage, with the tender scheduled by August 2026.

This was announced by Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, in his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 5.

He said this builds on the 100 MW of solar capacity awarded in 2024, bringing total new renewable additions to 400 MW.

“Taken together, these investments represent a decisive step towards enhancing energy security, reducing exposure to global oil price volatility, and advancing Jamaica’s transition to a more resilient, sustainable, and diversified energy mix,” Mr. Vaz said.

The GPE was re-established in January 2020 by way of Cabinet decision for the purpose of processing new generating capacity.

In parallel, the Government is advancing an additional 100 MW of distributed renewable energy through a strengthened Net Billing programme, empowering households and businesses to generate their own electricity.

The Minister informed that the Net Billing Programme terms of reference has been completed and is being modernised through the introduction of a fully online application platform, expected to be operational by December 2026.

Mr. Vaz said this platform will support the acceleration of net billing.

Additionally, discussions have started with Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) to increase the net billing threshold and to incorporate battery storage into the programme.

“The Ministry is also reviewing licence fees and system capacity limits of 10 kilowatt for residential and 100 MW for commercial systems with mandated battery storage, including the integration of battery storage, to better support modern energy needs such as electric-vehicle charging,” he stated.

Jamaica currently generates about 15 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources.

“Ongoing and planned projects are expected to add roughly 35 percentage points, helping the country reach its 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030, not only in Jamaica but also the Caribbean,” Mr. Vaz said.