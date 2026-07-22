Govt’s Post-Melissa MSME Support Focused on Building Stronger, Modernised Sector

Permanent Secretary in the Industry, Investment and Commerce Ministry, Sancia Bennett Templer, says the Government’s support to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa extends beyond recovery to building a stronger, more resilient and modernised sector.

“Our task now… is not simply to return to where we were before. The real challenge and the real opportunity are to build a stronger, more competitive, more innovative MSME sector. Recovery must lead to renewal and renewal must lead to growth, and growth must lead to stronger communities and a stronger Jamaican economy,” she stated.

She was addressing the Small Business Association of Jamaica (SBAJ) Growth and Resilience One Day Working Conference held recently at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Highlighting the Government’s assistance to the sector, Mrs. Bennett Templer said that the Ministry is employing an integrated approach across its 20 portfolio agencies to streamline access to financing, improve business operations, accelerate digital adoption, ensure compliance with standards, open doors to international markets and withstand future shocks by building resilience.

She noted that emphasis is also being placed on improving business support by making access easier and more connected.

Pointing to the revised MSME policy, which is set to be finalised and launched later this year, she informed that it will not only focus on starting businesses but helping existing and emerging entrepreneurs become more productive, competitive, innovative and better positioned to participate in local, regional and international markets.

“What lies ahead for Jamaica’s MSMEs is transformational; an ecosystem that is more connected, more responsive, more ready to help to have businesses grow,” Mrs. Bennett Templer stated, encouraging entities to take advantage of Government’s programmes and initiatives to strengthen and modernise their operations.

She noted that MSMEs are the backbone of the local economy making significant contributions Jamaica’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the Government is committed to fostering an environment where they can grow and compete.

“MSMEs are a big deal; no side order. They are the real deal. They represent approximately 89.8 per cent of all enterprises in Jamaica, contribute about 44 per cent to GDP and account for approximately 80 per cent to 90 per cent of employment, and all of that is definitely a big deal,” Mrs. Bennett Templer pointed out.

Under the theme ‘Rebuilding the MSME Sector: A National Imperative for 2026 and Beyond’, the SBAJ conference provided practical strategies, expert guidance, interactive workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities designed to help MSMEs strengthen their operations, improve access to financing and position themselves for long-term success.