Gov’t’s $1b ‘Operation Refresh’ Enhances Over 20 Health Centres Since Launch

More than 20 health centres have benefited from improvements under the Government’s $1 billion ‘Operation Refresh’ initiative since its launch last year.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, during a JIS News interview on Tuesday (June 3) following a tour of the Little London Health Centre in Westmoreland, which is also slated for improvements under the project.

Spearheaded by the Ministry, the engagement aims to enhance the aesthetic appeal, functionality, and overall experience of selected health centres nationwide. This ambitious initiative is set to unfold over 18 months.

Noting that Operation Refresh “has been in full throttle”, Dr. Tufton said the programmed works include renovations and the provision of furniture and equipment.

“Essentially [it is intended] to get more community members [to use the facilities and services] in those health centres rather than going and crowding the hospitals,” Dr. Tufton pointed out.

He noted that planned upgrades at the Little London Health Centre include the addition of doctors’ offices and cubicles, renovations to bathrooms and the kitchenette, and installation of air conditioners and new seating, among other enhancements.

These upgrades, consistent with improvements at other facilities, are scheduled for completion within three months.

“So, I want to just make a commitment that Little London is slated for expansion and improvement under the new primary healthcare model led by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie.

“The team is aware of it; she has been here… and the staff are aware of it. I’m just here to say it will happen. It is happening elsewhere and, therefore, it will happen here, and we’re going to work fast to make sure of it,” Dr. Tufton assured.

While highlighting the importance of hospitals and the need to enhance their services, Minister Tufton emphasised that healthcare begins in the community, reinforcing the urgency of improving health centres.