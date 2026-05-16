Gov’t Unveils Draft 10-year Agricultural Development Plan

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining has completed a draft 10-year National Agricultural Development Plan, outlining strategies to tackle key challenges across the sector.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, outlined key elements of the plan during a Post-Sectoral Engagement held on Thursday (May 14) at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“This plan focuses on resilient and sustainable production systems, innovative agribusiness and value chains, efficient agricultural trade, food security and nutrition, and also incorporates a number of cross-cutting areas like research, information technology, agricultural workforce, youth, gender and praedial larceny,” Minister Green said.

The plan will serve as a long-term blueprint, guiding stakeholders and the public on the Ministry’s strategic direction and informing their own planning across the sector.

“We have to take longer term plans to ensure that everybody can see the direction we’re heading in, [and] people can make their decisions based on that direction. We can mobilise the private sector around that direction, and this is why our agricultural development plan is so important,” Minister Green reasoned.

He noted that the plan was developed with support from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which provided technical assistance.

To further review the plan, the Ministry will host a workshop next week to present the 10-year strategy to key stakeholders, including the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), farmers’ groups, and members of the private sector.

The main FAO representatives for the Caribbean region will also attend the workshop to provide support.

Mr. Green stated that the finalised plan is expected to be presented by the end of the second quarter of the financial year.

In the meantime, he is inviting agricultural stakeholders and the public to view the plan on the Ministry’s website (https://www.moa.gov.jm/) and provide feedback to help shape the final document.

Feedback and comments may be submitted via email to: nadp@moa.gov.jm.