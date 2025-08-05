Gov`t Transfers Lands to Rastafari Community

The Government has transferred two properties in Albion, St. James to the Rastafari Coral Gardens Benevolent Society (RCGBS), which will be developed to house a permanent elder care home for members of the Rastafari community.

The land transfer ceremony, held at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston on Monday (Aug. 4), is part of a broader programme of reconciliation with the Rastafari community in recognition of atrocities committed against members in Coral Gardens in 1963.

Several persons were killed and maimed during a violent altercation between police and Rastafarians.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said that for more than half a century, Rastafarians have lived with the physical, psychological, and emotional scars of what happened in Easter 1963 at Coral Gardens.

She noted that in April 2017, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, “decided to do the right thing by taking responsibility for things that happened before he was born, apologising for what happened in Coral Gardens and [pledging] to ensure that we set things right.”

This commitment to doing the right thing led to the establishment of a trust fund for victims of the incident in 2019.

Minister Grange said that $122 million has been contributed to the fund, which has been administered for the benefit of the 35 survivors.

“So, the Government, along with the Rastafari Coral Gardens Benevolent Society, we established a temporary elder’s home to provide shelter, medical care and general support for those most in need,” she pointed out.

The Minister noted that the land being transferred will continue to offer support to Rastafari elders in need of care, even after all the Coral Gardens survivors have passed.

She said it will serve as a reminder of the covenant between the State and Rastafari, marking a new relationship characterised by respect and dignity.

“We are together building a foundation for Rastafari to develop and thrive in ways that reflect the Jamaican values, Jamaican culture and aspirations, where all will be treated equal. Today marks a significant milestone in our nation’s journey toward healing and reconciliation,” the Minister added.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, noted that the provision of lands to the Rastafari community is a critical step in addressing historical wrongs and creating a foundation for the growth and empowerment of the Rastafari movement, culture and community.

He noted that, as Member of Parliament for St. James North West, the Coral Gardens community, including its painful history, is close to him.

“Despite the hand dealt, Rastafari has not only survived but persevered in pursuit of recognition, justice and reparatory healing. It’s a testament to your strength, courage, dignity and enduring spirit. I’m proud to have been a steadfast supporter of the reparatory justice programme,” Dr. Chang affirmed.

He said he is looking forward to seeing the land developed, not only as a home for elders but also the vibrant centre of Rastafari culture, life, education and development, to become a cradle for the transmission of knowledge.

Commissioner of Lands, Cheriese Walcott, in her address, explained that following the signing of the transfer documents today, she will “take custody of both copies and the transfer will be sent to the stamp office for stamping that allows us to register the transfer on the title.”

“Once that transfer comes back from the stamp office stamped, we will register it at the title’s office, which falls under my portfolio and that will be the final step. Once registration is effected, you (RCGBS) becomes the legal owner of the property,” she outlined.

She added that within a four-to-six-week period all the requisite administrative duties should be concluded, and the titles handed over to the Society.

Secretary of the RCGBS, Pamela Williams, in her remarks, thanked the Government for fulfilling its promises to the community.

“It has been a long wait, but we give thanks for our persistence and for Minister Grange’s generosity of spirit; I truly need to pay tribute to that. It is not her alone…but we have been convinced of her genuine approach to the requests that we have been making,” Ms. Williams said.