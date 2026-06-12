Gov’t to Undertake Comprehensive Evaluation of Zones of Special Operations

The Government, in collaboration with key partners, will undertake a comprehensive evaluation of the seven Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) across the country as it prepares to transition them into zones of peace and opportunity.

“This research will provide the Government with a robust empirical understanding of the effectiveness of the Zones. It will allow us to determine what has worked, what has not and how best to scale the most effective elements across the country,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, told the House of Representatives on Wednesday (June 10).

He explained that the research will be supported through grant funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and is expected to commence in July, beginning with a feasibility exercise.

Dr. Chang outlined that the objectives of the research include assessing the financial costs and benefits of the Zones; identifying, evaluating, and prioritising initiatives that deliver the greatest social value; recognising potential risks, unintended consequences, and implementation challenges; and analysing the long-term social and environmental outcomes.

It is also intended to guide the design and operationalisation of the zones of peace serving as the long-term evolution and transitional framework beyond the ZOSOs.

Dr. Chang emphasised that the Government places strong importance on evidence-based decision-making in its efforts to build safer, stronger, and more resilient communities.

“Peace is not dependent on permanent police/military presence but sustained through opportunity, inclusion and development,” he affirmed.

The announcement regarding the research initiative and the transition to zones of peace was welcomed by Opposition Leader, Mark Golding.

“You’ve indicated [that] you’re looking to transition to something a bit different… . I welcome that… and you’re doing some database analysis as to how they’ve worked over the time that you’ve deployed them, which is also very good. We are looking forward to seeing the results of that,” Mr. Golding said.

He also expressed support for the House’s approval of a further 180-day extension of the seven ZOSOs, which are set to expire on June 22.

The extension, now in effect until December 19, 2026, applies to ZOSOs in Denham Town, Kingston; Norwood and Mount Salem, St. James; Greenwich Town, Parade Gardens, and August Town, St. Andrew; and Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

Dr. Chang noted that the ZOSOs continue to deliver meaningful benefits to some of Jamaica’s most vulnerable communities.

“Since the first Zone was declared in Mount Salem in September 2017, we have made significant and measurable progress. Serious crimes have been reduced in these communities and across the country, and we have simultaneously strengthened the Government’s border security programme,” he affirmed.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, also expressed support for the ZOSOs.

“The community of Denham Town is a better community today [because of] the Zone of Special Operations. Despite a few incidents… the community has benefited significantly from that intervention,” Mr. McKenzie, who is the Member of Parliament for Kingston Western, maintained.

He pointed out that the relationship between residents and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has improved significantly since the implementation of the Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in Denham Town.