Gov’t to Undertake Accelerated Bridge Programme

Approval has been granted for the Government, through the National Works Agency (NWA), to undertake one of the largest bridge replacement initiatives ever undertaken in Jamaica.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on May 14.

The approval was granted through the Public Investment Appraisal Branch (PIAB) process under the Public Investment Management System (PIMS), paving the way for the implementation of the Government’s Accelerated Bridge Programme.

Minister Morgan explained that the initiative will involve replacing 55 bridges across the island over the next 12 to 18 months.

“So we got the approval yesterday (May 13) through the PIAB process for the accelerated bridge programme. This is one of the largest bridge replacement programmes to have ever been attempted by any Government, ” the Minister stated.

Mr. Morgan noted that the programme will prioritise critical infrastructure, including in disaster-prone areas across western Jamaica.

“Bridges, such as the Black River Bridge, will be replaced, and about 20 bridges in the disaster areas in the western end of the island from St. Elizabeth to Hanover, Westmoreland to St. James and also Trelawny,” he informed.

The Minister emphasised that the initiative forms part of the Government’s broader strategy to strengthen national infrastructure resilience and improve public safety.

Mr. Morgan explained that the NWA, which has responsibility for approximately 800 bridges islandwide, conducts ongoing structural assessments as part of its bridge management programme.

“We do have a programme where we review 10 per cent of the bridges every year, and these 55 bridges would come out of that review. They are the first set of bridges to be replaced,” the Minister said.

The Accelerated Bridge Programme is expected to improve connectivity, enhance disaster resilience, and support safer and more reliable transportation networks across Jamaica.