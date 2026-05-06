Gov’t to Strengthen Pension System Through Auto-Enrolment

The Government is moving to strengthen the pension system by introducing auto-enrolment, aimed at expanding coverage, increasing retirement savings, and reducing old-age poverty.

“Many people intend to save… but the truth is they will delay. Many workers postpone action because the process feels complex and distant. Auto-enrolment changes the default. It makes participation the normal starting point while preserving choice.

“It shifts the system from waiting for workers to opt in to including them by design, while allowing them the option to opt out, which I hope they don’t do. This would be a consequential structural reform,” says Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

He was addressing the Pension Industry Association of Jamaica (PIAJ) annual luncheon at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (May 5).

Dr. Holness noted that pension auto-enrolment can increase participation in the formal private sector, foster a culture of long-term savings, strengthen household financial discipline, and help reduce old-age poverty.

He cited micro pensions as another strategy to strengthen the country’s pension system, incorporating Jamaicans who operate outside traditional employer-sponsored arrangements.

The Prime Minister affirmed that vendors, taxi operators, domestic workers, farmers, shopkeepers, freelancers, and contract workers moving between jobs all deserve a clear pathway to retirement security.

“That is why micro-pensions, another innovation that your President and your Board are championing, must be a part of the national conversation about strengthening our pension system. A micro-pension framework can extend regulated retirement savings to workers with irregular incomes, seasonal earnings, or no single formal employer.

“It can allow flexible contributions, use digital platforms, connect with mobile payment systems, and lower barriers to entry. It sends a clear message [that] retirement security is for every Jamaican who works, contributes, and seeks a secure future,” he said.

Dr. Holness added that retirement security is a matter of national security and must be treated as a national priority.

“We are committed to reforms that expand coverage, strengthen adequacy, protect contributors, modernise investment rules, improve portability, encourage micro pensions and support the responsible deployment of long-term capital for national development. We want a Jamaica where work leads to security, where savings become investments, where aging does not mean vulnerability, and where pensions help to build homes, roads, energy systems, enterprises and infrastructure,” he said.

The Prime Minister stated that pensions serve as instruments of stability, protecting individuals, deepening capital markets, supporting long-term investment, and reducing future vulnerabilities.

He emphasised that a modern pension system must be inclusive, sustainable, well-regulated, trusted, and accessible.

“Voluntary participation alone will not close the coverage gap. If fewer than one in five workers in Jamaica’s workplace is enroled in private pension arrangements, then the existing model is not reaching enough people,” Dr. Holness stated.

He noted that too many Jamaicans labour for decades without adequate retirement protection.

“Too many reach old age dependent on family support, limited savings, or the State. Too many younger workers still believe that retirement planning is something to be postponed until later. But later comes quickly, and when later comes without preparation, it becomes a burden on the individual, on the family, and on the country. That is why the work of the PIAJ matters. You operate at the intersection of public policy, capital markets, social protection, household resilience, and national planning,” Prime Minister Holness said.