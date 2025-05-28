Gov’t to Seek UNESCO Support for Buxton Building Restoration

The Government will be seeking support from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to assist with the restoration of the Buxton Building at the The Mico University College as part of ongoing heritage preservation efforts.

“We were able to secure funds from UNESCO to repair the seawall in Port Royal… . We will proceed to request of UNESCO to provide funds towards this restoration,” said Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

She was addressing the recent launch of the Buxton Building Restoration Project at the Heritage Park Quadrangle at The Mico in Kingston.

The Mico University College is looking to raise US$1.1 million ($161 million) to restore the historic 135-year-old building.

Constructed in 1890, the Buxton Building is one of the oldest structures at The Mico and has served as a cornerstone in the training of teachers at the institution, which is one of the oldest teacher-training colleges in the Western Hemisphere.

Minister Grange said that the initiative reflects the Government’s wider commitment to protecting and promoting Jamaica’s built heritage.

“This building is part of our story and our heritage and must be preserved. The Buxton Building holds both historical and architectural value. It represents resilience and educational empowerment,” she pointed out.

“It is being restored in a period when we are paying more attention to preservation and heritage development,” she continued, highlighting the preservation of the cruise-ship pier at Port Royal, along with continued efforts by the Ministry to promote the town’s underwater heritage and history for the benefit of both residents and the wider Jamaican public.

She noted that after the building’s restoration “it will be listed among the sites of history for heritage tourism”.

Minister Grange commended the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) for its support to The Mico University College in advancing the restoration project.

During the launch, stakeholders demonstrated their support with a symbolic presentation of cheques.

Contributions came from the Lady Mico Trust, Cari-Med Limited, former Pro-Chancellor of The Mico University College, Professor Neville Ying, KemTek Development and Construction Limited, and several other private entities and individuals.

“We cannot do it alone. Restoration is costly, and we welcome all contributions towards preserving our heritage,” Minister Grange said.

She further highlighted the importance of community involvement and strong public-private partnerships in safeguarding the country’s national assets.

“We must continue to protect these spaces, not just for what they meant to us in the past but for what they can mean to future generations,” the Minister added.