Gov’t to Resolve Motor-vehicle Demonstration Plate Misuse in Short Order

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says the Government will, in short order, resolve the issue of motor-vehicle demonstration plate misuse.

A demonstration plate, commonly known as a blue plate, is used in the automobile trade to transport vehicles from the wharf or for test drives when showcasing cars for sale.

Addressing Wednesday’s (May 7) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Dr. Chang advised that the National Security Council has reviewed the issue.

“It has wide implications, and it is one that is used to, not only commit crimes, but in fact [as] a source of money laundering in the country. In collaboration with the Ministry of Finance [and the Public Service], Ministry of [Science, Energy, Telecommunications and] Transport, and the investigative skill of both the police and MOCA (Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency), we are looking at a way to resolve the matter, and it will be resolved pretty soon,” he said.

Since April 5, two reported accidents have involved vehicles with demonstration plates.

The April 5 single-vehicle crash in Rio Nuevo, St. Mary, claimed the lives of four people, including the driver.

On Tuesday, May 6, the driver of a speeding Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 ignored a police command to stop and subsequently crashed into two vehicles on Winston Jones Highway in Manchester.

Days after the first incident, Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, disclosed that Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) does not have an accurate count of the demonstration plates in circulation.

He said this creates opportunities for cloning and unauthorised use by criminal elements.