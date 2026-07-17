Gov’t to Release MSME Procurement Set-Aside List by End of July

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, has announced that the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) will release, by the end of July, the list of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) selected under the Government’s 20 per cent Set-Aside Programme.

She made the announcement during the Small Business Association of Jamaica (SBAJ) Growth and Resilience Conference, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Thursday (July 16).

The 20 per cent Set-Aside Programme is designed to increase the participation of small businesses in the Government’s procurement process and provide them with the support needed to take advantage of available opportunities.

“You have been registering for the procurement set aside. You have been making yourselves known to the Government. We want you, when the portal is opened at the end of July 2026, to ensure you check the list to make sure you’re on it and that your information is correct,” Minister Williams urged.

She also announced that the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, is expected to disseminate the Guidance Notes to procuring entities by the end of August 2026.

The Minister explained that the Guidance Notes “is an official document issued to ministries, departments, and agencies to explain specific procedures. In this instance, it will be the procedures to activate the procurement set aside on behalf of the small businesses all across Jamaica”.

Mrs. Williams noted that the allocation is essential for Jamaica’s small-business sector, which remains a critical contributor to national development through the creation of employment opportunities.

She also highlighted the resilience of the sector despite the various challenges that have affected Jamaica over the years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes and global economic disruptions.

Nevertheless, the Minister envisions significant growth for the sector over the next decade.

“Ten years from now, I see a Small Business Association of Jamaica that is no longer just the voice of the small business sector but a region-wide recognised architecture of national economic policy, sitting at every table where decisions about capital, trade, and taxation are made,” Mrs. Williams stated.

“I see more of your members trading, not just across parish lines, but across CARICOM and beyond… exporting to the wider world, powered by digital platforms and modern logistics that we are building the foundations for today,” she added.

The one-day conference, held under the theme ‘Rebuilding the MSME Sector: A National Imperative for 2026 and Beyond’, brought together stakeholders and partners to advance discussions and drive actionable solutions aimed at strengthening Jamaica’s small-business sector.

SBAJ President, Garnett Reid, highlighted the importance of the conference, noting that small businesses account for more than 80 per cent of employment in Jamaica.

“Many small businesses are still struggling to access financing. Too many are operating informally. Too many have great ideas, but lack the support information needed to grow. [This] conference is the beginning of a movement to strengthen business, to create jobs, and to support families,” he stated.

The conference also featured approximately 60 small-business exhibitors representing a range of industries, including food production, agro-processing, fashion and craft.