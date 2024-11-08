| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Gov’t to Leverage Cutting-Edge Technology in Training of Medical Professionals

By: Jamaican Embassy, Washington DC, November 8, 2024
Foreign Affairs
Gov’t to Leverage Cutting-Edge Technology in Training of Medical Professionals
Photo: Derrick Scott
Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), makes a presentation to President of Hartford HealthCare Corporation, Dr. Jeffrey Flaks, following a meeting at the company’s headquarters in Hartford, Connecticut, on November 1. Sharing the moment (from left) are Regional President of Hartford HealthCare, Gina Calder; Vice President, Hartford HealthCare, Keith Grant; Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks; and University of the West Indies (UWI) Professor, Dr Marvin Reid.

The Full Story

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is partnering with Hartford HealthCare Corporation in the United States (US) to leverage cutting-edge technology in the training of professionals in the local health sector.

The collaboration, which stems from an initial arrangement in 2020, will revolutionise the way Jamaica’s doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals are trained, through the introduction of Hartford HealthCare’s simulation-based learning.

“Because of the human resource challenges that we face, we need to modernise our training through implementation of the technology-driven infrastructure available through the Hartford HealthCare Corporation,” said portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.

He was speaking during a meeting with President of Hartford HealthCare, Dr. Jeffrey Flaks, in Connecticut recently. The Minister was accompanied by Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks.

The proposed plan involves the establishment of a state-of-the-art simulation centre, equipped with human-like manikins, pioneered by Hartford HealthCare, that will allow trainees to hone their skills.

“Hartford has a reputation of being one of the more advanced in the United States in this field, and so this initiative is to transfer some of their knowledge to Jamaica as part of our expansion of training, in collaboration, of course, with the University of the West Indies and their medical programme,” Dr. Tufton said.

The Health Minister informed that a technical mission from Hartford HealthCare is expected to visit Jamaica before the end of the year, paving the way for a comprehensive assessment of the country’s training needs.

This assessment will inform the development of a tailored proposal, ensuring that the transformation of Jamaica’s healthcare training ecosystem is both strategic and responsive to the unique challenges faced by the nation.

As the healthcare landscape in Jamaica continues to evolve, this partnership with Hartford HealthCare stands as a testament to the Government’s unwavering commitment to providing its medical professionals with the tools and training necessary to deliver world-class care to citizens.

Last Updated: November 8, 2024

