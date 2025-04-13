Gov’t To Introduce Charter For Victims Of Crime And Abuse

The Government plans to introduce a Victim’s Charter aimed at giving crime and abuse victims in Jamaica a stronger voice in the legal process and ensuring that their perspectives are considered in addressing offenders.

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, made the disclosure while addressing the Legal Aid Council’s Justice Fair for Persons with Disabilities at Water Square in Falmouth, Trelawny, on April 10.

Mr. Chuck said the Charter intends to address long-standing concerns that victims are often sidelined once offenders plead guilty or are found guilty.

This, he pointed out, leaves the victims without a voice in the outcome of their cases.

“With this [Charter], they not only get counselling, compensation if necessary and reparation, but also they have a say in how the offenders are dealt with. The Ministry of Justice will be concentrating, now, on giving victims [of crime and abuse] support, [as] many of these victims have been left behind,” Minister Chuck indicated.

He advised that Cabinet has approved a Ministry proposal targeting the provision of critical support to victims deemed neglected.

Mr. Chuck noted that many victims struggle with trauma, isolation and a lack of guidance, leading to frustration and, in some instances, a desire for revenge.

He said the Government hopes to break this cycle of violence by offering restorative justice programmes that bring victims and offenders together to resolve their conflicts.

“Victims frequently, not only are disappointed and frustrated, but they oftentimes plan revenge and retaliation. We want to work with the victims to see how they can be comforted, how they can repair the hurt that they feel from being a victim, so that they don’t continue the cycle of violence,” Mr. Chuck stated.

Meanwhile, the Minister is encouraging communities to play more active roles in removing illegal firearms from the streets.

He appealed to “mothers, grandmothers, sisters and girlfriends” to step in and persuade young men to surrender their weapons.

“It is important that you help the police and the Government to take the guns off the street because we want less victims. In the meantime, the Ministry of Justice will be working with victims to see how we can repair the hurt caused by offenders,” Mr. Chuck said.

The justice fair, the seventh being staged, provided attendees with access to critical services such as criminal record expungement, victim support, free legal advice, restorative justice and child diversion programmes.

Representatives of several government agencies, including the Legal Aid Council, Victims Support Division, Bureau of Gender Affairs, Office of the Public Defender and National Housing Trust, were on location to offer assistance.

One of the attendees, Kimiela ‘Candy’ Isaacs, who has a disability, expressed her appreciation for the Ministry’s commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that individuals with disabilities are not overlooked.

The 2024 Jamaica Festival Song Competition winner who indicated that she has attended all seven justice fairs across the island, maintained that persons with disabilities are just as capable as their able-bodied counterparts and deserve equal access to services.

She encourages well-thinking Jamaicans to follow the Justice Ministry’s example and actively collaborate with persons with disabilities.