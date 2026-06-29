Gov’t to Expand Boat and Equipment Initiative for Fishers

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining plans to expand its Boat and Equipment Retooling Initiative over the next five years, building on the successful completion of the programme’s first phase through the National Fisheries Authority (NFA).

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, announced that the Government has allocated an additional $66 million in the current financial year to procure 20 boats and engines for fishers who lost their vessels during Hurricane Melissa.

“Over the next five years, we’re going to distribute 20 boats and engines each year. We’re going to help 100 fishers with a brand-new boat and a brand-new engine so that they can restart their lives and support their families,” the Minister added

He made the announcement while delivering the keynote address during the International Fisherman’s Day celebration on June 25 at Colonel’s Cove in Morant Bay, St. Thomas.

The event, held under the theme – ‘The Resilient Fisher’, celebrated the determination, adaptability, and contributions of Jamaica’s fisherfolk to national food security and the blue economy, as the sector continues to recover from the impacts of Hurricanes Melissa and Beryl.

Minister Green further announced that the Government of India will support the initiative by contributing 20 additional boats and engines under the Hurricane Recovery Programme.

“These are being shipped to Jamaica. So in another month or so, they will be here… and we will go through and do that distribution,” he added.

The Minister also highlighted the Government’s ongoing investment in modernising the fisheries sector through its Fishing Beach Redevelopment Programme.

He noted that $88 million has already been spent on upgrades at fishing beaches in St. Mary and White House, Westmoreland.

Meanwhile, Mr. Green encouraged fishers to take advantage of training opportunities offered by the NFA to enhance their skills and boost their earning potential.

“We are going to provide you with the training for you to go further out to do long-line fishing. We’re also going to provide you with the training for you to handle the fish when you catch it, so that the quality of the fish is better when you’re landing, and you can get a better return on your investment,” he said.