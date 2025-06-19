Gov’t to Establish Shelter for Male Victims of Human Trafficking

Plans are under way by the Government to establish Jamaica’s first shelter dedicated to supporting boys who are victims of human trafficking.

This initiative is being spearheaded through a partnership between the Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, through its Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA).

Gender Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the disclosure during the Ministry’s recent Outstanding Father Awards Ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Against the backdrop of shelter services primarily catering to female victims, Minister Grange acknowledged growing public concern over the absence of comparable facilities for males.

“What we have found out is that the victims of human trafficking are mainly boys. So, the next step in the work of the Bureau [is] working closely with the Ministry of National Security to establish [a] shelter for boys who are victims,” the Minister indicated.

The shelter will serve as a safe haven, providing specialised support and rehabilitation services to help young male survivors of trafficking to heal, recover, and reintegrate into society.

“We are ensuring that we put in place a facility that will help our boys who are victims,” Ms. Grange said.