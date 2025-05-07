Gov’t to Engage Sdc in Hurricane Season Preparations

The Government is looking to incorporate the Social Development Commission (SDC) in preparations for the 2025 Hurricane Season.

This was disclosed by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, while speaking during the SDC’s inaugural National Staff Summit on Tuesday (May 6).

The event was held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston under the theme ‘Reset. Rebuild. Reignite: SDC in Transition’.

Mr. McKenzie, who hinted at the “imminent” possibility of an active hurricane season, which begins on June 1, indicated that the SDC can play a role in the nation’s disaster response mechanism.

He emphasised that the agency has the potential to do more for Jamaica’s communities, adding that the Ministry will ensure it has the support needed to make this possible.

“I’ll be inviting the team to a meeting to have further discussions on it, because community profiles go a far way in helping how we put the necessary things in place as we prepare for the hurricane season,” Mr. McKenzie shared.

Meanwhile, he told the participants that preparations for the season are already under way.

“I had a meeting… at the Ministry [on Tuesday] with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and the disaster coordinators, looking at… what that prospect holds for us here in Jamaica,” Mr. McKenzie said.