Gov’t to Advance the Rights and Welfare of Persons with Disabilities

By: Garfield L. Angus, January 2, 2025
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (second right), is joined by (from left), Minister of State in the Ministry, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn; Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Eastern, Hon. Fayval Williams; and Executive Director of the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), Dr. Christine Hendricks, in making a presentation to resident of Cheshire Village, St. Andrew, Sophia Johnson. Occasion was the distribution of care packages to residents of the community, which houses persons with disabilities on Tuesday (Dec. 31).
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), greets residents of Cheshire Village, during a visit to the community for disabled persons in St. Andrew on Tuesday (Dec. 31) to distribute care packages. Looking on at left is Minister of State in the Ministry, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn.

The Full Story

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security will be intensifying efforts to advance the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities in Jamaica.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., made the disclosure while addressing the handover of care packages by the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) at Cheshire Village, St. Andrew on Tuesday (Dec. 31).

“Our goal is to advance a rigorous and comprehensive national programme to develop more understanding across Jamaica, of persons with disabilities, and to promote their well-being and rights,” he said.

The Minister noted Government’s commitment to creating an enabling society for persons with disabilities and guarantee respect for all, through the passage of legislation and other measures.

He cited several initiatives undertaken in 2024 to ensure greater inclusion for the disabled community, including incorporating persons in the Overseas Employment Programme. “They are doing an amazing job,” he pointed out.

Located at 7 Golding Circle, Cheshire Village is a 20-house community for persons with disabilities.

Every year, the JCPD distributes food packages to the householders during the Christmas holiday season.

The initiative aims to address the needs of residents who are predominantly unemployed or under-employed, ensuring they have provisions for the festive period.

The JCPD also collaborated with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) to deliver special packages to households which include children with disabilities.

“We are grateful,” said Acting President of the Cheshire Village Citizen Association, Estella Campbell, in welcoming the donation of items from the JCPD.

She also welcomed the Ministry’s increased focus on creating an inclusive society for persons with disabilities.

Executive Director of the JCPD, Dr. Christine Hendricks, noted the “consistent” efforts by the Government to ensure that persons with disabilities can live independently and that their rights and dignity are as respected as everyone else in the society.”

Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Eastern, where Cheshire Village is located, Hon. Fayval Williams, said the donation of items is appreciated by all the residents.

She said she continues to be “truly proud” of what the Administration has been doing to raise the “stature of persons with disabilities.”

The JCPD is an agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, with a mission to ensure that persons with disabilities are treated fairly and equally and enjoy the same fundamental rights as other people.

 

