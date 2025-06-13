Gov’t to Address Rise in Amputations

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government will be looking into the rise in the number of amputations locally due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and motorbike crashes.

He was responding to concerns raised by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Surgix Jamaica Limited, Dr. Winfield Boban, during a visit to the Surgix Prosthetics Clinic at the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre in St. Andrew on Wednesday (June 11).

During the visit, the Prime Minister observed the fitting of amputee Dalvarine Bruce Pearce with a new prosthetic leg.

Mrs. Bruce Peart, who lost her leg due to injuries she sustained in a motor-vehicle accident last year, is the latest beneficiary of the Government’s New Limb, New Life programme.

Dr. Boban pointed out that Jamaica has one of the highest amputation rates in the world, with at least five surgeries being performed weekly in the public health system.

“Some weeks, amputations are higher. I know it is a tremendous cost to the healthcare system, and it is really eating up a lot of resources,” the CEO said.

He noted that the rise in amputations has also led to an increase in the number of patients seeking prostheses.

“We are seeing here [at Surgix] around 100 patients per week. We are up to 400 patients per month, and the numbers just keep rising. Diabetes and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are [impacting] the population, not only here in Jamaica but across the wider Caribbean,” Dr. Boban lamented.

He pointed out that younger patients are now becoming amputees due to the rising level of NCDs in younger demographic groups and a proliferation of motorcycle accidents.

Dr. Boban’s concern was echoed by Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Western, Hon. James Robertson, who noted that he has aided multiple amputees in his constituency to acquire prostheses.

He pointed out that motorcycle crashes have resulted in multiple persons from his constituency losing their heels and feet.

In acknowledging the concerns, Prime Minister Holness said “there must be a much stronger public relations campaign [to address the issue]”.

“We’ll definitely look into this whole business of the public health crisis that is being created by virtue of the two main driving factors – diabetes and bike accidents,” he pledged.

Meanwhile, he commended the team at Surgix Prosthetics Clinic for the work done to support Jamaicans who have gone through traumatic life-changing experiences.

The Prime Minister, who toured the Surgix lab where the prostheses are made, noted that seeing the process shows that Jamaica has the capacity and talent to build a world-class industry that can serve not only Jamaicans but the global community.

New Limb, New Life is a partnership between the Ministries of Health & Wellness and Labour & Social Security.

It provides prostheses for persons aged 13 to 60 years, who have lost limbs due to accidents and disease.