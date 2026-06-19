Gov’t Targets 55 Structures Under Accelerated Bridge Programme

The Black River Bridge in St. Elizabeth, which sustained damage during Hurricane Melissa, is among 55 structures earmarked for construction or replacement under the Government’s Accelerated Bridge Programme.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Works , Hon. Robert Morgan, confirmed that the bridge will be rebuilt as part of the initiative, which aims to strengthen Jamaica’s transport infrastructure against the increasing frequency and intensity of severe weather events.

Speaking during his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (June 17), Mr. Morgan emphasised that the programme goes beyond simply replacing damaged infrastructure, placing a strong focus on building long-term resilience.

He indicated that more than 20 of the bridges to be constructed under the initiative will be located in western Jamaica, in areas impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Mr. Morgan explained that the bridges will be engineered to withstand more intense flood events, increased water flows, and shifting rainfall patterns, thereby reducing the risk of communities becoming isolated during natural disasters.

“Hurricane Melissa reminded us that weak links in the road network can quickly become points of isolation. This is why bridge resilience is road resilience,” the Minister added.

Mr. Morgan reported that the Accelerated Bridge Programme has already received approval from the Investment Secretariat and is now awaiting final Cabinet approval to proceed with contract signing.

“The updated technical offer has already been submitted and we are now in negotiations with our international partners for final approval in the coming weeks,” he further informed.

Minister Morgan added that the initiative is advancing through technical development and financing, with detailed design, environmental, social, and geotechnical assessments underway to ensure the bridges are fit for purpose.

Meanwhile, he highlighted recent milestones under the Government’s bridge improvement programme, including the opening of the Troy Bridge, which connects communities in Manchester and Trelawny, on June 5 and the Spring Village Bridge in St. Catherine on June 12.

Mr. Morgan also advised that construction is ongoing on the Craig Mill Bridge in Portland, while several other structures are being repaired under the Recurrent Expenditure Programme.

Additionally, he informed that several gully programmes have commenced, including works in the Torrington Bridge area and other gullies in St. Andrew, with additional projects to be announced in the coming months.