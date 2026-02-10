Gov’t Targets 40 Per Cent Reduction In New HIV Infections By 2030

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has launched Jamaica’s National Strategic Plan for HIV (2023-2030), which is aimed at reducing new HIV infections by 40 per cent by 2030.

The plan marks a decisive step in strengthening the response to HIV.

“[It] has an objective of ensuring that every person can be healthy, productive and safe in a Jamaica free of new HIV infections and AIDS,” said Minister of State in the Ministry, Hon. Krystal Lee.

“This National Strategic Plan is grounded in shared responsibility, human rights, and sustainability. These are not slogans; they are operational benchmarks that tell us how we will govern, how we will invest, and how we will deliver services with respect and excellence,” she added.

Miss Lee was addressing the launch of the Plan on Monday (February 9), at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

She noted that Jamaica has made strides in the national HIV response, with new infections reduced by 35 per cent since 2010, mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis was eliminated in 2024, and approximately 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status.

In addition, HIV prevalence has fallen among sexually transmitted infection (STI) clinic attendees, pregnant women, and female sex workers.

“These are not just numbers. These are mothers who lived to watch their children grow, partners who stayed healthy, and communities that moved forward together. Our vision is to create a healthcare system that is not only efficient and effective but also compassionate – one that leaves no one behind,” Miss Lee said.

She noted that much more is still needed to stem the spread of HIV.

She said that the country’s HIV prevalence rate stands at around 1.1 per cent, with an estimated 28,000 people living with the disease.

At the end of 2021, there were an estimated 1,400 new cases but only 691 persons were reported as diagnosed.

Miss Lee highlighted challenges among adolescents and youth, noting that persons ages 15 to 24 accounted for 16 per cent of new infections in 2021.

“We know that 47 per cent of in school adolescents are sexually active, with 61 per cent having their first sexual experience before age 14. Young people aged 15 to 24 carry a high burden of STIs,” she pointed out.

In addition, HIV prevalence among men-who-have-sex-with men has remained close to 30 per cent over nearly three decades.

“These realities tell a story. This virus flourishes where stigma and service gaps still exist. Our response then must be broader and more,” Miss Lee said.

She noted that the Ministry’s vision for health “is to better serve people in situations of vulnerability, especially those living with HIV”.