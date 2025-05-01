Gov’t Targets 1,600-Vehicle Fleet for JCF

The Government is looking to boost the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) fleet of vehicles to ensure that the force has 1,600 operational units available at all times, says National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

He said these vehicles will be similar to a mobile operational unit, equipped with up-to-date technology, including cameras, sirens and a computer console with which the law-enforcement officers can maintain constant communication with headquarters.

A fleet management system will be set up and maintained by the police to keep track of the vehicles, he informed, while opening the 2025/2026 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 29).

Noting the benefits of having a 1,600-vehicle fleet, Dr Chang said it will translate into “faster response times, increased patrol coverage, and enhanced visibility of law-enforcement personnel in the communities. These are critical factors in deterring crime and restoring our communities”.

Highlighting other critical investments in the JCF, Dr. Chang cited the ongoing rehabilitation and rebuilding of police facilities across the island under Project Rebuild, Overhaul and Construct (ROC).

“The transformative programme is aimed at creating a more professional, functional and dignified work environment for our officers while simultaneously enhancing the physical spaces where citizens engage with the officers,” Dr. Chang pointed out.

He disclosed that under the Project ROC, 16 police stations have been fully rehabilitated, most recently in Lacovia, St. Elizabeth and Frome, Westmoreland.

An additional three police stations are currently under construction and are slated to be opened in the coming weeks.

These are in Stony Hill, St. Andrew; Little London, Westmoreland; and Anchovy, St. James.

“These state-of-the-art facilities are not only modern in design but environmentally resilient, meaning they feature solar power, saving on cost and maintenance; water storage systems, [and] built-in communication redundancies. They stand as a testament of the evolving standard of our policing infrastructure,” the Minister said.

Dr. Chang said the Government has implemented a merit-based promotional pathway to enhance the career development of the members of the Constabulary.

“So, officers will go on training programmes when requested after an assessment by the commanding officers. They go through from constable to corporal, corporal to sergeant, sergeant to inspector, and inspector to deputy superintendent. All have specialised courses to ensure that they can accept supervisory and command role as they proceed smoothly in their careers,” he pointed out.

Dr. Chang told the House that since 2024, a total of 1,375 police officers, including 80 gazetted ranks, have been promoted to fill critical vacancies.

He noted that with an average annual investment of more than $9 billion in the JCF since 2016, the Government has set a strong foundation for sustained crime reduction and public safety.