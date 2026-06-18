Gov’t Targeting 3,000 Hectares of Fruit Trees by 2035

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, has announced that Jamaica will embark on an ambitious fruit tree planting programme aimed at establishing 3,000 hectares of fruit trees by 2035.

The initiative is designed to strengthen food security, support rural livelihoods, and deepen the country’s resilience in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, which devastated the agricultural sector in October last year.

Addressing the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James, on Tuesday (June 16), Mr. Green noted that while short-term crops such as vegetables have rebounded quickly, fruit trees require a longer, structured, and well-supported plan.

He emphasised that fruit trees, particularly breadfruit, avocado, and mango, are central to Jamaica’s long-term agricultural vision for food security and climate resilience, while also providing farmers with stable and sustainable income streams.

Mr. Green said that to support this initiative, the Ministry will provide planting material free of cost, along with technical assistance in areas such as site selection, planting methods, crop maintenance, and pest and disease management.

He urged Jamaicans in the diaspora who own land to become involved in the national initiative, describing it as a practical pathway for them to contribute to nation-building.

“We have seen tremendous recovery, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” Mr. Green stated.

Meanwhile, the Minister outlined a broader programme to strengthen Jamaica’s agricultural sector against future shocks.

He noted that a key focus has been the expansion and modernisation of irrigation systems, including the installation of backup generators to ensure water can be restored quickly after storms.

Mr. Green indicated that major investments are being directed towards new and upgraded agro-parks in areas such as Parnassus in Clarendon, Essex Valley in St. Elizabeth, and Amity Hall in St. Catherine, where farmers benefit from integrated road networks, modern irrigation services, and on-site storage facilities.