Gov’t Taking Decisive Action on Informal Land Settlements

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development is currently engaged in intensive consultations and discussions to address the nation’s informal land settlement (squatting) challenge.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, Hon. Robert Montague, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 9).

He noted that individuals are squatting on lands designated for schools, clinics, roadways, and even historic sites, while emphasising that there is a significant cost associated with rehabilitating and resettling these areas.

Mr. Montague explained that meetings had been held with all Members of Parliament (MPs) facing squatting challenges

“We know that there is a need for land for the landless and for orderly development. There is also the need for respect for property rights. Some of the issues under discussion are – should we reduce the time for adverse possession of crown lands? should we increase the time for private lands for adverse possession? and how do we balance the various needs?” he stated.

“We are settled on these points – no MP, Councillor, Justice of the Peace, ‘big man’ nor area leader can sell government lands. So to those persons scamming people and saying it’s the MP [who sent] them… stop. We want to remove the incentive for land scamming. Remember, government land belongs to the people and is bought for development,” the Minister added.

He advised that, effective June 9, individuals who occupy Crown lands would no longer be considered for settlement programmes.

The Minister further indicated that, following investigations, persons who sell Crown lands would be prosecuted, while those who purchase such lands would forfeit their money.

“We have done drone and spatial surveys and know what is already on our lands. So if you go on the land after today (June 9), you must face the consequences,” he added.

Mr. Montague also advised that the Government will shortly announce a major programme designed to address the issue of providing land for the landless.