Gov’t Tables Key Environmental Policies

The Government has taken a major step towards strengthening Jamaica’s environmental protection framework with the tabling of two key policy documents in the House of Representatives.

In addition, plans have been announced to repeal and replace the Forest Act and to amend the Wildlife Protection Act.

The White Paper on the Overarching Protected Areas Policy and the Green Paper on the draft Cays Management Policy were tabled in the House on Tuesday (April 28) by Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda.

Speaking during his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate, Mr. Samuda explained that the Overarching Protected Areas Policy will replace the 1997 Protected Areas Policy.

He noted that the updated framework will provide clear policy direction for the effective management of Jamaica’s protected area system.

“It should be noted that the island has over 350 protected areas, including national parks, marine parks, fish sanctuaries, forest reserves and forest management areas, which have been declared under various pieces of legislation,” the Minister informed.

In further bolstering Jamaica’s environmental legislative framework, the Ministry, working in collaboration with the Forestry Department, is advancing efforts to repeal and replace the Forest Act.

“This new piece of legislation will include provisions that specify transfer of land, inventory and the classification of forests and forest land, and a declaration of a ‘no burn’ season. I’m happy to report that the Forest Bill is before the Legislative Committee of the Cabinet and will be tabled in a matter of weeks,” Mr. Samuda stated.

Additionally, the Ministry will be advancing amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act.

Mr. Samuda informed the House that a draft Bill has already been prepared and is currently under review. He added that it is his intention to table the legislation before the end of June.

“The passing of this Bill will clear the path for honouring of the Government’s commitment to finally ratify the SPAW (Specially Protected Areas and Wildlife) Protocol. Additionally, the Government will complete the long-awaited Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations under the NRCA (Natural Resources Conservation Authority) Act this fiscal year,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Samuda reported that Jamaica strengthened its climate governance framework in 2023 through the approval of the Climate Change Policy Framework and the Emissions Policy Framework.

He explained that these frameworks provide a coordinated national approach across sectors, emphasising that the development and passage of dedicated climate change legislation will mark a significant milestone in strengthening Jamaica’s overall governance framework.

Mr. Samuda advised that the Ministry is partnering with the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to deliver the climate-change legislation.

He explained that the new law will provide legal backing for existing climate policies and ensure accountability across all sectors.

“This is essential for delivering sustained and measurable outcomes, greater transparency and improved policy implementation and increased investor confidence. This legislation is expected to be completed this fiscal year,” Minister Samuda stated.