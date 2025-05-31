Gov’t Suspends Yallahs Market Fees During $20m Renovation

The Ministry of Local Government and Community Development has suspended the collection of market fees from vendors occupying the Yallahs Market in St. Thomas until next year.

This was announced by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, during his 2025/26 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 28).

He indicated that the market, currently undergoing renovations at a cost of $20 million, remains partially occupied by vendors who have agreed to utilise one section of the facility while work continues on the opposite side.

Once that section is completed, vendors will relocate to occupy it, allowing work to continue on the remaining portion.

“So, to allow the vendors to feel appreciated, a decision was taken to suspend market fees for three months. I am now pleased to announce that we will be suspending market fees for the use of the Yallahs Market for the rest of the year,” Mr. McKenzie informed the House.

Renovation of the Yallahs Market began last year after the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation regained control of the property, which had been leased to a former Councillor for more than 25 years.

It is one of several markets that the Government has improved in recent months.

Last September, $12 million was allocated to refurbish the bathrooms at the Ocho Rios Market in St. Ann, while the Santa Cruz Market in St. Elizabeth is undergoing a $25-million renovation, with significant progress on critical facility upgrades, including a drainage system.

Mr. McKenzie noted that approximately $200 million was spent on market repairs in the last financial year.

He pointed out that, unfortunately, some of the upgraded facilities, such as the bathrooms at the Ocho Rios Market, have been vandalised.

The Minister said he remains undaunted and is committed to taking all the necessary steps to improve the country’s markets.

“While we are making the investments in the markets, the vendors and the public must also understand that public order has to be maintained in our markets. We’re going to be working closely with the National Security Council, headed by the Most Honourable Prime Minister [Dr. Andrew Holness], and other stakeholders to ensure public order,” Mr. McKenzie maintained.