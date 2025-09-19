Govt Strengthening Support for the Most Vulnerable

Labour and Social Security Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. says the Ministry will be strengthening programmes to reach the most vulnerable Jamaicans, including the disabled and the elderly.

Speaking to JIS News at the swearing-in of Cabinet Ministers at King’s House on Wednesday (September 17), the Minister said there will be strategic focus on reviewing and enhancing the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), strengthening support for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, ensuring that social protection mechanisms are inclusive and impactful.

The Social Protection for Increased Resilience and Opportunity (SPIRO) initiative, which he described as the Ministry’s “central nervous system” will be ramped up.

SPIRO’s overall goals are to expand social protection coverage, strengthen the delivery of social services, and build resilience against economic and climate shocks.

It includes the creation of unemployment insurance as a new layer of economic security for Jamaican workers.

Other imperatives are the digitisation of the work permit system to improve efficiency and transparency, and renewed focus on linking productivity to speed and efficiency, not just within government but across all sectors of the economy.

“There is a lot to be done and the team is ready. I am committed to making decisions that are in the best interest of Jamaica and to building systems that uplift every citizen,” Minister Charles Jr. said.

The Minister, who has held the portfolio since May 2023, expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to continue serving Jamaica in this critical portfolio.

“This opportunity to contribute is something I do not take lightly. I will endeavour to give my best and remain fully committed, ensuring that we serve the people and the decisions that we make are in the best interest of Jamaica,” he said.