Gov’t Strengthening Mental Health Support for Young People

State Minister for Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, says the Government continues to strengthen mental health support for the youth as research shows increasing levels of anxiety, depression, trauma, bullying, and social isolation among adolescents.

“Importantly, our vision for education extends beyond academics alone. We recognise that educational success cannot be separated from emotional wellness and mental health,” she said.

“The Government has, therefore, strengthened school mental health programmes, expanded community support services, and increased access to interventions designed to help children navigate these pressures safely and confidently,” she added.

Miss Crawford was addressing the inaugural Children of Excellence Awards 2026 on May 28 at the Golf View Hotel in Mandeville, Manchester.

The event was in observance of Child Month, which this year focused on safeguarding the emotional and psychological well-being of young people under the theme ‘Prioritise Our Children’s Mental Health: Strong Minds, Safer Future’.

Miss Crawford said it is important that the focus on youth mental wellness continue beyond Child Month, with students able to access psychosocial support and counselling from trained educators.

She welcomed the national shift towards greater mental health awareness, empowering more individuals to seek professional help.

“I am happy that as a society, we have matured to the point where, as opposed to back in the days when people shunned mental health discussions or were afraid to ask for help, people are now coming forward,” she noted.

“People are saying, ‘hey, we need counselling, what kind of programme do you have?’. People are asking us to get more guidance counsellors and social workers on board and it is very good that we’re moving in this direction,” she said.

Awards 2026, an initiative of the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth & Information, was created to identify and celebrate young people who exemplify academic excellence, leadership, creativity, service, resilience, and good citizenship.

Following a rigorous and transparent nomination process across all seven educational regions, 99 outstanding students were selected for awards.

Miss Crawford congratulated all the award recipients and nominees, noting that Jamaica is proud of them.

She said they represent the very best of the country and reminded them that greatness exists in every community, regardless of background or circumstance.

“Behind every nomination is a powerful story – a story of discipline, determination, sacrifice, and perseverance through adversity. In a time when many young people face enormous social and emotional pressures, these children have chosen excellence over excuses and hope over hardship. Every child nominated here today is already a winner,” Miss Crawford said.