Gov’t Strengthening Capacity of Local Contractors to Deliver Larger Projects

The Government is looking to develop a special programme focused on strengthening the capacity of local contractors to competitively bid for and deliver larger projects.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Ambassador Audrey Marks, will be charged with executing the initiative.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, outlined aspects of the programme at OPM’s Strategic Planning Review at the AC Marriott Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday (October 9).

He noted that the objective is to ensure that the country has enough “enterprise-level contractors” to undertake critical projects, noting that Government efficiency in implementing projects is directly tied to the effectiveness of contractors.

“They have to compete against companies with much larger budgets, much more experience and so, in a sense, it is unfair to our local contractors because they have not been operating at scale; they haven’t had a decade or two of large capital budgets on which they could plan and make investments. So, we are at a phase now where we are going to have to be very [intentional] in supporting the development of our contractor class in the country,” he said.

Dr. Holness said that consultations will be undertaken to develop the programme, noting that aspects of the existing procurement rules may have to be revised.

“We have to look at things such as access to equipment, access to financing; we have to look at the regulatory environment that we have created for them [contractors]. We have to put in place, standards for them, and we may very well have to revise, too, in a more favourable way, the existing procurement rules for locally generated work to ….ensure that we give [them] the opportunity to participate and actually be successful in taking on large contracts so that they can develop the capacity,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness said the Government is focused on the reengineering of the business processes for greater efficiency and effectiveness.

“When we do have to make these changes, they are being made to ensure that we are efficient, effective but at the same time compliant, integrous and accountable, so we are not doing it at the sacrifice of accountability, integrity,” he said.

Furthermore, he reminded the participants, who consisted of heads of agencies and technical leaders that “the success of the OPM is measured not in reports but how it touches lives”.

He said the mantra of the office is purpose, principle, and people. He explained that purpose means aligning divisions, units and programmes with clear national outcomes; principle – upholding integrity, transparency and efficiency; while people must always be at the centre of service delivery.

“Our approach must move from activity-based approach reporting to impact-based measurement. We are no longer just counting what we do; we are evaluating what changes because of what we did. This means using data, analytics and risk frameworks to inform decisions. So, as we prepare for 2026-30, I charge each of you to define with precision, the outcomes for which your unit is accountable,” he said.