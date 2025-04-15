Gov’t Strategically Positioning Jamaica to Become Fourth Global Logistics Node

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government continues to advance key engagements aimed at strategically positioning Jamaica to become the fourth node in the global logistics network.

Among those he highlighted are infrastructure upgrades; special trade arrangements and special provisions with major trading partners; regulatory reform, such as the establishment of the Omni Bus Legislation and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) regime; improving the ease and speed of doing business, and economic stability.

“We are very serious about making Jamaica the fourth node in the [global] logistics [network]; and as you can see, we are working on all of the critical areas,” Dr. Holness said.

He was speaking during the recent ceremony to break ground for the US$13-million Kingston Gateway Commercial and Warehouse Complex, at 221-223 Marcus Garvey Drive.

Dr. Holness also informed that the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) is expected to break ground for the long-awaited Caymanas Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project within two months.

“The Port Authority has been tasked to de-risk the project, take on the development risk… develop the first 50 acres of the project and find an anchor tenant. So, Jamaica will have its first true special economic zone,” he said.

The Prime Minister further indicated that the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) will be breaking ground “in a couple of days” for another major project, which will offer approximately 40 lots for warehouse and industrial use.

“It won’t necessarily be a special economic zone. But the persons who purchase lands there could probably seek to have their own SEZ certification. That project is going to add significant warehouse capacity to Jamaica. Over 40 lots, averaging about an acre or a little bit more than that, will be up for purchase,” he said.

Dr. Holness emphasised that the Government is doing its part to create the capacity to support special economic zones.

“I want to give you the assurance… that we have been making significant advances, and with the global uncertainties regarding tariffs and all the other issues that would make us very concerned about what the new global order is, Jamaica is putting itself in a position to both meet crises and opportunities. That is how, as a small country, we will nimbly survive the challenges that we are faced with. In everything, I believe in choosing Jamaica. I urge all of you… to make that choice to choose Jamaica,” Dr. Holness said.

On completion, the Kingston Gateway Commercial and Warehouse Complex will comprise 21 modern warehouses offering 112,000 square feet of rentable space designed to meet global standards.