Gov’t Sourcing Funding for Coastal Highway Expansion Projects

The South St. Elizabeth Extension Project has gone through the Public Investment Appraisal Branch (PIAB) process, and the source of funding for its execution is being identified by Government.

“We expect to tender the project during the 2025/26 financial year,” Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said in a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (January 21).

The project is intended to extend the Southern Coastal Highway from Williamsfield, Manchester, towards Hodges, St. Elizabeth, which is in the vicinity of the border with Westmoreland.

Additionally, the project includes a bypass for major towns such as Junction, Southfield and Black River in St. Elizabeth.

Regarding the North Coast Highway PPP (Public-Private Partnership) Project, Dr. Holness said the Government engaged the International Financial Corporation (IFC) for transaction advisory services.

“During that process, legal and technical due diligence and social assessments were conducted. The concept design has been developed and the project is being prepared for tender in the 2025/26 financial year. This project aims to enhance transportation infrastructure, stimulate economic growth and promote sustainable development along the north coast,” he stated.

The North Coast Highway PPP Project will see the expansion of the North Coast Highway from two to four lanes from Mammee Bay, St. Ann, to St. James.

The Government is also looking to develop the St. Ann Bypass, which is an extension of the North-South Highway from Mammee Bay westwards running parallel to the North Coast Highway through sections of St. Ann, terminating in the vicinity of Discovery Bay.

“The expansion will be a 30-kilometre four-lane highway. The concept has been developed, and the source of funding is being identified,” Dr. Holness said.