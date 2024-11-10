Gov’t Senator Calls for Reintroduction of Revised Osha in Parliament

Gov’t Senator Calls for Reintroduction of Revised Osha in ParliamentBy: November 10, 2024 ,
Government Senator, Kavan Gayle, has called for the reintroduction of the revised Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) in Parliament.
The legislation, aimed at promoting and maintaining a safe and healthy working environment in Jamaica, was initially tabled in 2017.
After thorough scrutiny by a Joint Select Committee of Parliament, the Bill underwent substantive amendments.
Senator Gayle, who opened the 2024/25 State of the Nation Debate in the Upper House on Friday (November 8), noted that the revised legislation represents a modern inclusive framework for improving the quality of life for Jamaican workers and increasing national productivity, while underscoring the right of every employee to a safe and supportive work environment.
“The significance of this legislation cannot be overstated. It represents a modern inclusive approach to occupational safety and health, ensuring that employers and employees work together to create safer, more productive workplaces. By mandating joint responsibility, we promote a culture of shared accountability where both parties collaborate to reduce hazards, prevent workplace injuries and protect lives,” he said.
Senator Gayle pointed out that the legislation, “is more than just a legal requirement”.
“It is a framework for improving the quality of life for Jamaican workers and increasing national productivity. But one of the most important intentions of this legislation is that it ensures that every worker has the right to return home safely to their families at the end of each workday,” he added.
Meanwhile, Senator Gayle also called for the development of a Nnational Workplace Health and Wellness Policy.
He said the Policy would not only complement the revised OSHA, but is also necessary to address the holistic well-being of the workforce.
Senator Gayle explained that a National Workplace Health and Wellness Policy would formalise the guidelines for organisations to implement wellness programmes that encourage healthier lifestyles, reduce illness-related absenteeism and improve overall workplace morale.
“This policy is particularly significant for Jamaica, given the high incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, which are often linked to workplace stress, inactivity and poor health practices. By establishing wellness programmes, we can reduce healthcare costs, improve worker productivity and foster a healthier, more resilient workforce,” he stated.
Senator Gayle added that the policy would create a culture of well-being that extends beyond the workplace and into the broader society.
“When employees are healthy and balanced, their contributions to both their organisations and the national economy increase, leading to long-term sustainable growth,” he maintained.
However, he acknowledged that the Ministry of Health and Wellness is intensifying its efforts to build capacity within different workplace settings in which people work, learn and play, incorporating measures that are enabling a healthier lifestyle, in recognition that a productive workforce is essential.
Senator Gayle said the reintroduction of the revised Occupational Safety and Health Act and establishment of a National Workplace Health and Wellness Policy are pivotal steps towards moving Jamaica forward, thereby ensuring that the workforce is safe, healthy, and productive now and for generations to come.