Gov’t Senator Calls for Reintroduction of Revised Osha in Parliament

The legislation, aimed at promoting and maintaining a safe and healthy working environment in Jamaica, was initially tabled in 2017.

After thorough scrutiny by a Joint Select Committee of Parliament, the Bill underwent substantive amendments.

Senator Gayle, who opened the 2024/25 State of the Nation Debate in the Upper House on Friday (November 8), noted that the revised legislation represents a modern inclusive framework for improving the quality of life for Jamaican workers and increasing national productivity, while underscoring the right of every employee to a safe and supportive work environment.

“The significance of this legislation cannot be overstated. It represents a modern inclusive approach to occupational safety and health, ensuring that employers and employees work together to create safer, more productive workplaces. By mandating joint responsibility, we promote a culture of shared accountability where both parties collaborate to reduce hazards, prevent workplace injuries and protect lives,” he said.

Senator Gayle pointed out that the legislation, “is more than just a legal requirement”.

“It is a framework for improving the quality of life for Jamaican workers and increasing national productivity. But one of the most important intentions of this legislation is that it ensures that every worker has the right to return home safely to their families at the end of each workday,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Gayle also called for the development of a Nnational Workplace Health and Wellness Policy.