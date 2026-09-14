Gov’t Securing Nation’s Food Future – Minister Green

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, says Jamaica is making strides in securing its place as a food-secure nation, citing strategic investments in infrastructure and innovation, stronger partnerships with tourism stakeholders, and a commitment to food safety.

He noted that the country’s agricultural foundations are resilient and steadily transforming to secure the nation’s food future, proving capable of overcoming climate and economic shocks.

“What we are actively managing is a complex journey towards enhanced nutrition security, streamlined distribution logistics, and greater consistency in production. Our farmers, fishers, and agro-processors have proven time and again that our food systems are resilient, capable, and expanding to meet national demands,” Minister Green said.

“Our mission is clear; we are building an agricultural sector that does not just survive crises, but thrives through them,” he added.

The Minister was addressing the 10th International Conference on Food Security and Sovereignty held from September 9 to 10 at Sandals Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

Hosted by the Food Hygiene Bureau (FHB) under the theme ‘Building Resilience in Food Systems: Enhancing Food Security and Sovereignty’, the two-day event brought together international experts, policymakers, researchers, innovators, farmers, entrepreneurs, students, and development partners for discussion on developing resilient food systems capable of withstanding environmental, economic, and social pressures.

Minister Green said that true food sovereignty lies in the region’s collective ability to produce what it eats and drastically reduce its food import bill.

He noted that Jamaica is actively shifting from traditional farming paradigms towards modern, climate-smart agricultural frameworks, and emphasised the Government’s commitment to fortifying supply chains, reducing post-harvest losses, and ensuring that nutritious, locally grown food is both accessible and affordable to all citizens.

The Minister said that sustainable sovereignty requires deeper collaboration across sectors, pointing to the hospitality industry as a vital partner in securing consistent market demand for local produce.

The two-day international summit entailed rigorous discussions on food safety standards, agricultural innovation, biosecurity, and regional trade policies.

Minister Green charged the attendees to focus on scalable, forward-looking solutions that empower smallholder farmers, attract youth to agribusiness, and integrate advanced technology into daily farming practices.