GOV’T Salutes French Republic’s Enduring Support for National Growth and Development

The Government of Jamaica is acknowledging the French Republic’s immeasurable contribution to the island—including its support for national growth and economic development.

Jamaica and France have maintained diplomatic ties for approximately 63 years, having formally established relations on August 6, 1962, when the island gained independence.

“Over more than six decades, we have sustained meaningful cooperation in areas such as education and language training, infrastructural development, tourism, health, capacity building, trade and investment, climate change and disaster risk reduction, sports and energy,” noted Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.

She was speaking during a ceremony on Saturday (July 12) at the French Embassy in Kingston to commemorate the 236th Anniversary of France’s National Day–Bastille Day–which is celebrated on July 14.

Senator Johnson Smith highlighted the French Teaching Assistant Programme as a meaningful example of Jamaica–France cooperation, noting the initiative has enabled Jamaican professionals and students to enhance the English proficiency of hundreds of French students.

“In fact, I am pleased to note that 30 candidates were recently selected for the 2025/26 academic year. Within this framework, our nationals have been afforded the unique opportunity to make meaningful connections and immerse themselves in the wonders of French culture – the art, cuisine and fashion, as well as its iconic landmarks,” she shared.

The Minister also highlighted the growing Francophone community in Jamaica, as well as the ongoing efforts to deepen linguistic and cultural ties—particularly through the Alliance Française de la Jamaïque, which she noted remains a cornerstone of the bilateral relations.

“These initiatives have, undoubtedly, enhanced mutual understanding and concretised the strong people-to-people ties that have undergirded our relationship,” she affirmed.

Noting her personal affinity for France, having earned her first degree in French, Senator Johnson Smith expressed delight in participating in the 13th staging of the ‘A Touch of France” Expo, last November.

“This impressive cultural, commercial and educational exhibition on France has not only fostered commercial engagements between our two countries, but it has also provided a window into the world of France for patrons, many of whom admire this great nation,” she stated.

The Minister further emphasised that the expo has demonstrated France’s active presence in Jamaica, the dynamism of the France-Jamaica partnership, and the enduring ability of both nations to connect meaningfully—despite the geographic distance between them.

She also noted that Jamaica and France have cooperated constructively at the regional and multilateral levels, with France’s support as a founding member of the European Union (EU) serving as an anchor for Jamaica within the global body — enabling the country to expand its economic reach and diversify partnerships.

Senator Johnson Smith thanked Ambassador of the French Republic to Jamaica, His Excellency Olivier Guyonvarch, for his commitment and dedication to deepening the relationship between Jamaica and France.

“For our part, the Government of Jamaica looks forward to the continued strengthening of relations between our countries, as together we continue to renew our ties and explore new avenues of cooperation for the mutual benefit of both our countries and peoples,” the Minister added.