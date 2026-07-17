Gov’t Safeguarding Integrity of ROOFS While Delivering Benefits to Those in Need

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the Government is committed to protecting the integrity of the Restoration of Owner or Occupant Family Shelters (ROOFS) Programme, while ensuring that assistance reaches those who need it most.

He was speaking during a recent ROOFS field visit in St. Elizabeth, where he asked for patience and understanding as the Ministry carries out its verification checks.

He said the checks are to ensure that funds are disbursed only to eligible beneficiaries, warning that attempts to fraudulently access benefits will not be tolerated.

He informed that the Ministry has encountered instances where individuals have sought to manipulate the programme, reinforcing the need for rigorous verification before grants are approved.

The Minister said that while most applicants are genuine, there have been attempts by some individuals to submit multiple claims or otherwise circumvent the validation process.

“So, what they do, they go to Clarendon, then they go to Trelawny, then they go to Westmoreland and they find people all over the place,” he pointed out.

He said that the Ministry has a responsibility to ensure that public funds are disbursed only to eligible beneficiaries.

“In helping, we’re going to take our time and make sure that we’re giving the right people the money. Because anyhow we take up ourselves as a Ministry and give out money to people knowingly, and it’s the wrong people, we are going to have the problem,” he underscored.

Mr. Charles noted that safeguarding the programme sometimes requires additional checks, which can delay the processing of some applications.

“Bear with us. Sometimes… there is a reason why we have to take the time to go through,” he said.

The Minister also cited examples of common issues that require further investigation, including duplicate Tax Registration Number (TRN) submissions by family members, and cases where persons unintentionally provide incorrect information, causing their applications to be flagged for review.

He encouraged residents with outstanding applications to continue cooperating with Ministry officials, noting that every case is carefully examined to ensure that only deserving applicants receive the assistance for which they qualify.