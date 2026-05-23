Gov’t Repositioning Jamaica Post to Meet Modern Day Demands

The Government is actively repositioning Jamaica Post as a modern platform for digital access, government services, logistics, and e-commerce opportunities.

This is according to Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Ambassador the Hon. Audrey Marks.

In her contribution to the 2026/2027 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 20, Ambassador Marks highlighted the one-stop government services centre as one of the major initiatives to be implemented in the next phase of the transformation of Jamaica Post.

“The government service centre initiative is now being piloted by the Jamaica Post. Through this initiative, post offices will increasingly become modern one-stop service centres where citizens can access government and commercial services online, especially for Jamaicans who may need assistance using digital platforms,” she stated.

It is being implemented in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which is providing $224 million in financial support, along with technical assistance.

Ambassador Marks noted that the initiative will be launched at selected post offices.

She noted, further, that Jamaica Post continues to expand express mail service across the country.

“During this financial year, express mail service (EMS) will expand to an additional 44 locations, increasing its national footprint to 100 post offices islandwide. By next year, we aim to strengthen the critical service by expanding express mail service to 150 postal locations across Jamaica, ensuring that every constituency has access to at least two EMS service points, and bringing faster, more reliable postal services closer to communities islandwide,” the Minister detailed.

She noted that the Government is also working to modernise and restore postal infrastructure, which has faced decades of deferred maintenance, compounded by severe damage from Hurricanes Beryl and Melissa.

“In total, 108 post offices are significantly impacted. Restoration and modernisation efforts are now fully under way to rebuild stronger, smarter, and more resilient service in the post office network,” Ambassador Marks stated.

She told the Lower House that 25 affected post offices are targeted for repair this financial year, while another 23 post offices are being comprehensively refurbished and modernised under the National Identification System (NIDS) project.

“That brings a total of 48 that is under the regular budget, and thankfully, under NaRRA, we will be able to modernise and complete all the 108 post offices. To date, four locations, the Central Sorting Office, Liguanea, Mona, and Half-Way Tree have already been completed,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, she noted that Jamaica Post is collaborating with Yassuh Jamaica Limited to develop a digital passcode and address system intended to improve location identification and delivery efficiency.

She explained that this will address the challenge of addresses that are inconsistent, difficult to verify or hard to locate, creating challenges for deliveries, logistics, emergency response, and e-commerce.

Minister Marks said Jamaica Post is positioned to address the challenge, as it is one of Jamaica’s largest service networks across the country, with more than 400 postal points, with deep reach into communities where many Jamaicans struggle to access services.

“With that [system], we will provide every home, business and lot with an address which reduces inefficiency and modernises Jamaica national infrastructure,” Ambassador Marks stated.