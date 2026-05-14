Gov’t Reports Progress In Strengthening Service Delivery

The Government has made deliberate progress in strengthening service delivery across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), says Executive Director of the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU), Maria Thompson Walters.

“We have seen improvements in digital access, customer engagement, responsiveness and institutional accountability… but we still hear complaints. Recent events, especially Hurricane Melissa, have reminded us that service excellence cannot exist only in periods of stability… it cannot only exist when everything is going great. It must endure during disruption, uncertainty and crisis,” Mrs. Thompson Walters said.

She was speaking during the Government of Jamaica (GoJ) Service Excellence Conference 2026, held on Wednesday (May 13) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, under the theme ‘Building Resilient Public Services’.

Mrs. Thompson Walters underscored that resilience is a vital component of an effective public service.

“It means ensuring that communication remains clear during times of crisis, services remain accessible during times of crisis and citizens continue to experience professionalism, empathy, and efficiency when they engage with government,” the Executive Director explained.

Mrs. Thompson Walters urged participants to use the conference as an opportunity to reflect, collaborate, and renew their commitment to strengthening public-sector performance.

“The work of transformation across government is ongoing. For those of us who are waiting for the end of transformation, it will not come… it will always be with us,” she said.